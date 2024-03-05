Gyanvapi case: CEO of temple trust seeks repair of cellar roof

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple trust, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, has moved an application before the court of the district judge to seek repair of the roof of southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque.

The application moved on Monday, 4 March said that a stone had fallen from the roof due to the vibrations caused by the crowd offering namaz.

The temple trust CEO also sought a check on the gathering of Muslims reaching Gyanvapi mosque to offer prayers on the roof of the southern cellar, said Rajesh Mishra, special government counsel for Gyanvapi cases.

He added that the court has fixed 19 March as the date for hearing on this plea. In his application, Mishra mentioned that according to the 31 January order of the court of district judge, the temple trust board had arranged a priest for regular worshipping of deities inside the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.