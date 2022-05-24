Gyanvapi case now posted for Thursday

The hearing in the Varanasi Gyanvapi Mosque case will now be held from Thursday.



In accordance with the Supreme Court's orders, the court will take up the Muslim side's application on the maintainability of the suit under order 7, rule 11.



The process of hearing in the case will start on Thursday (May 26), with the 'maintainability' issue coming first. The court also ordered the two sides to file affidavits with their objections to the survey report within a week.



The mosque committee says that filming at the mosque violates a 1991 law that prevents the alteration of the character of any place of worship in the country. It wanted the 'maintainability' case to be heard first, which the court has agreed to.



The Supreme Court had asked the Varanasi court to decide on priority whether the survey at the Gyanvapi mosque and the petition that led to the survey was 'maintainable' or not.



"I told the court that it is a mandate of the Supreme Court that our application saying the case is not maintainable should be heard first. I read out my application and also the Supreme Court order. The opposing counsel said he needed more documents and time to file objections to our application, but I said the maintainability must be decided first," said Abhay Nath Yadav, a lawyer for the Mosque committee.