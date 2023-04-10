Gyanvapi case: SC to hear on April 14 plea seeking permission for ritual ablution during Ramzan

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on April 14 a plea by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee seeking permission for 'wazu' (ritual ablution) at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi during the month of Ramzan.

The apex court had on November 11 last year extended till further orders the protection of the area where a 'Shivling' was claimed to have been found. The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Masjid committee, requested the bench to take up the matter for hearing soon, saying the month of Ramzan is underway and adequate arrangements should be made.