Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court postpones judgment on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship till November 17

A fast-track court on Monday postponed till November 17 its judgment on a plea seeking permission to allow the worship of a "Shivling" claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.



Civil Judge (senior division) Mahendra Pandey postponed the judgment till November 17, Assistant District Government Counsel Sulabh Prakash said.



After hearing the arguments of both the sides to the dispute, the court had, on October 27, reserved its order on the suit for November 8.



As the judge was on leave on November 8, the matter was posted for Monday.



On May 24, plaintiff Kiran Singh, general secretary of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, filed the suit in the Varanasi district court, seeking a ban on the entry of Muslims into the Gyanvapi complex, handing over of the complex to the Sanatan Sangh and permission to offer prayers to the "Shivling".