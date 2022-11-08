Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court postpones for Nov 14 judgement on a plea seeking 'Shivling' worship

A fast track court on Tuesday postponed till November 14 judgement on a plea seeking permission to allow worship of a "Shivling" claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra Pandey is on leave, the court posted the matter for November 14, Assistant District government counsel Sulabh Prakash said.

After hearing arguments of both the sides, the court had on October 27 reserved its order on the suit for November 8.