Gyanvapi case: Videography survey concludes on third day, report to be presented tomorrow, SC hearing tomorrow

The judge also appointed two more advocates to help the court commissioner with the survey and said it should be completed by Tuesday.



The district court had said that locks should be broken if the keys are not available to access certain areas of the complex for the survey. It also asked district authorities to register FIRs if the survey was not allowed.



The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a plea against the Allahabad High Court order which dismissed a petition challenging a Varanasi court's order to appoint an advocate as a court commissioner to inspect the Gyanvapi mosque complex.



A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and P.S. Narasimha will hear the plea filed by Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi.



On May 13, the apex court had declined to immediately stop the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, and agreed to list the matter.



Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the petitioner, mentioned a plea before the top court filed by the Committee seeking a stay on survey of complex.



The plea challenged the validity of Allahabad High Court's April 21 order, which dismissed the plea against the civil court's order for the survey.



Ahmadi mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana.



The bench said: "We don't know anything about the matter... We have no details. How can we pass the order?"



Ahmadi said "please grant status quo", and added that the mosque has been covered under Places of Worship Act.



The bench said: "Let me look at the papers, let me see..."