Gyanvapi mosque management apprehends the structure falling down during ASI survey

The management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque has apprehended that the historic structure may fall during the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey.

Seeking a stay on the ASI survey, the committee today on Wednesday Allahabad High Court said that Gyanvapi mosque has stood at the place, next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple, for 1,000 years now.

This prompted a sharp response from the court, which asked the petitioners how they will trust the court's ruling that if they cannot trust the ASI's assurances that there will no damage to the structure.

On the Hindu side submitted that it trusts a survey similar to one that happened in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case in Ayodhya but the mosque committee said the circumstances in the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute case were different and there cannot be a comparison with it.