Gyanvapi row: HC grants 8 weeks to ASI for reply on the safe evaluation of ‘Shivling’

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted eight more weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India for filing its response to clarify whether the carbon dating of a structure, claimed to be a 'Shivling', in the Gyanvapi mosque complex could damage it or safe evaluation of its age can be done.

Justice J J Munir fixed March 20 as the next date of hearing after the counsel for ASI sought more time to file its response.



The high court was hearing a civil revision petition filed by Laxmi Devi and three others challenging a Varanasi court order that had rejected the demand for carbon dating and scientific determination of the purported 'Shivling' found during a court-mandated survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises on May 16, 2022.