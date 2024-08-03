Gyanvapi: Varanasi court to hear Hindu side's plea on Vyasji's basement on 17 August

A Varanasi court on Saturday, 3 August, briefly heard a plea moved by Hindu petitioners to stop Muslim devotees from walking over the roof of Vyasji's basement in the Gyanvapi mosque complex and listed the matter for further hearing on 17 August.

Representatives of the Muslim side to the dispute were present during the hearing. The Muslim side is expected to put forth its arguments in the matter on the next date.

According to the petitioners' counsel, Madan Mohan Yadav, following an order of the district court, worship began at Vyasji's basement on 31 January and devotees are now able to view the idols installed there.

"The roof of Vyasji's basement is quite old and weak. Muslim devotees walk on the roof to pray, which is not appropriate for the worship site. The basement's roof and pillars are very fragile, and there is a risk of collapse," Yadav said.