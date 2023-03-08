H3N2 Flu cases rise in UP's Kanpur

She said, "In the past 24 hours, only 23-24 patients have been admitted complaining of difficulty in breathing, who are being given oxygen support. Some have been put on ventilators."



"It is difficult to differentiate this virus from Covid-19 and it is possible only after the test, because it is a subtype of influenza A. It becomes difficult to test it because there is a separate kit for each subtype," she added.