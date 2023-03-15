H3N2 flu: Puducherry govt declares holiday for schools from March 16 to 26

The Puducherry government on Wednesday announced a holiday for all schools up to Class 8 from March 16 to March 26 in view of the spread of H3N2 influenza virus in the Union Territory.

Speaking in the Assembly during zero hour, Home and Education Minister A Nammasivayam said in view of spread of the influenza particularly among children, the government decided to declare a holiday for all schools including privately-managed institutions and government-aided schools from primary class to Class 8.