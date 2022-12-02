Hackers now selling 1.5 lakh patients' data of TN hospital on Dark Web

The data was allegedly sourced from a compromised third-party vendor, Three Cube IT Lab, the report claimed. However, CloudSEK said it had no information that ThreeCube may be operating as a software vendor for Sree Saran Medical Center.



"A sample was shared as proof for potential buyers to inspect the authenticity of the data. This data was found to be containing patient details from a hospital, based in Tamil Nadu. The sample image has data records dated from the years 2007-2011," the report mentioned.



CloudSEK's AI digital risk platform XVigil discovered a post made by a threat actor, advertising sensitive data allegedly sourced from Three Cube IT Lab India.



CloudSEK said it has informed all the stakeholders about the incident.



"The sensitive data that was stolen from Three Cube IT Lab has been advertised on popular cybercrime forums and a Telegram channel used to sell databases and which is frequented by threat actors," the report noted.



"We can term this incident as a supply chain attack, since the IT vendor of the Hospital, in this case Three Cube IT Lab, was targeted first," said Noel Varghese, Threat Analyst, CloudSEK.



Using the access to the vendor's systems as initial foothold, "the threat actor was able to exfiltrate Personally identifiable information (PII) and Protected Health Information (PHI) of their hospital clients," Varghese added.



CloudSEK's researchers used the names of doctors from the database, in order to identify the healthcare firm, whose data was present in the sample.