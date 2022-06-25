Hackers steal $100 mn in crypto from Harmony Blockchain bridge

"The estimated value at the time of the attack was approximately $100 million," the US-based company said in a statement late on Friday.



The start-up said that it has notified its cyber-security partners and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and requested to assist with an investigation in identifying the culprit and methods to retrieve stolen assets.



"We are working around the clock to ensure both the investigation and recovery of stolen funds are concluded in the most time efficient manner possible," the company added.



Harmony said that that focusing on decentralised bridges is an essential step forward for Web3.0.



Using Harmony's Horizon bridge, users can move assets like tokens, stablecoins, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) between Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Harmony blockchains.



The hackers stole various digital tokens like Ethereum, Binance Coin, Tether, USD Coin and Dai.