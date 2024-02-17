Haldwani: The face of State terror 

Salim Khan, editor of the evening newspaper Uttaranchal Deep, was at work when the police broke into his home in Indira Nagar—a considerable distance from Banbhoolpura in Haldwani—on 9 February and beat up his wife Rizwana, two daughters and sister-in-law.

None of them had anything to do with the protests on the evening of 8 February against the demolition of the Mariyam mosque and Abdul Razzaq Zakariya madrasa. That did not prevent the female constables from vandalising their house and destroying valuables including their television and fridge. Sameera was alone at home with her ailing father.

When asked to hand him over, she refused. The cops beat Sameera and broke her wrist. When Shahana failed to produce her husband and sons to the posse who barged into her home, simply because they were away attending a wedding, the wedding invite did not prevent the cops from beating up Shahana and her two young girls.

A string of retaliatory actions carried the violence forward from the previous day’s baton-charge and police firing that resulted in six deaths and over a hundred injured. Only one explanation was given: to avenge the violence of the night before.

Uttarakhand director general of police Abhinav Kumar said the police had “no intention of acting against anyone without evidence”. He insisted a “false narrative had been constructed about the events of 8 February and their subsequent fallout” and that unbiased cops would act in accordance with the law.

Of the 5,000 people against whom the police filed an FIR, only 18 have been named so far, giving them a free hand to arrest and harass Muslims under the draconian UAPA. When Salim Khan took up the matter with senior police officials in Haldwani and city magistrate Richa Singh, they admitted it had been a mistake.

Would he file a counter-FIR or at least claim damages? No, Khan said, adding, “Our community did not oppose the construction of the Ram Mandir nor the passing of the UCC. We would have accepted this demolition, too.”

Was this the first instance of police firing in Uttarakhand’s 23-year history? No, Khan replied, a similar incident had occurred in Kaladungi some years ago. This time, however, former municipal commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay had played a “Machiavellian role in this sad episode which resulted in so much destruction and loss of life”.