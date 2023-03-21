Half-burnt body of woman recovered in K'taka, human sacrifice suspected

In a ghastly incident, Karnataka police on Tuesday recovered the half-burnt body of a woman in Koppal district, with preliminary investigations suggesting that she was sacrificed for treasure.



The body of the woman, identified as 26-year-old Nethravathi Kuri, was found near her home in Gabbur village.



Kuri was the mother of a one and a half year old child.



The police have ruled out the possibility of suicide and suspect it to be a case of murder.