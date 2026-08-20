Hall rented for press meet was 'misused' for ‘Modi Chalisa’ event: Press Club

A group of people performed an aarti in front of a statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and recited the ‘Modi Chalisa’ at the Press Club of India premises in Central Delhi on Thursday, prompting the club to clarify that it had not sanctioned or organised the event.

Videos and photographs of the gathering circulated on social media, showing participants chanting “Jai-Jai Modi” during the programme.

The Press Club of India said the hall where the event was held had been hired by an organisation for a press conference. It said the organisation subsequently violated the terms under which the premises had been rented.