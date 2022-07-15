Hamid Ansari asserts he never knew or invited Pak journalist Nusrat Mirza to any conference

Rebutting the BJP's claim of inviting Mirza, Ansari had a couple of days earlier said it is a known fact that invitations to foreign dignitaries by the Vice-President of India are on the advice of the government, generally through the Ministry of External Affairs.



Clips of Pakistani journalist Mirza's interview in Pakistan have been doing the rounds on social media for the last few days in which he stated that he attended a seminar on terrorism in India in which Ansari spoke.



Mirza also claimed to have given secret and classified information to the Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).