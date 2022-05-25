Hansal Mehta marries Safeena Husain in 'impromptu and unplanned' ceremony

Congratulatory messages poured in from Mehta's industry friends including filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Anubhav Sinha, actors Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Pratik Gandhi.



Mehta's frequent collaborator Rao congratulated the couple and commented on the director's post, "Congratulations my fav couple. You guys complete each other. I love you both."



Bhardwaj simply wrote, Lovely. Mubarakaan.



"Best wishes & congratulations to both of you!! @mehtahansal," Bajpayee, who worked with Mehta on Aligarh , posted.



"Scam 1992" star Gandhi said, "This is lovely. Well it's inspiring and pressurising too. @bhaminioza is already giving me hard looks."



Mehta was previously married to Sunita Mehta. They share two sons -- Jay, who is also a director, and Pallava