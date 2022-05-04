Hanuman Chalisa row: Mumbai court grants bail to MP Navneet Rana, her MLA-husband Ravi Rana

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday granted bail to Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, who were arrested following a row over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa.

The couple was arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra area.

They were booked under various provisions of the IPC, including charges of sedition and promoting enmity.