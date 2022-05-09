'Hanuman Chalisa vs Azaan': Karnataka police on high alert

Karnataka Police is on high alert after Hindu activists launched chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa against Azaan across the state on Monday.



Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik inaugurated the programme at a temple in Mysuru district at 5 a.m. He claimed that the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa and 'Suprabhata' (morning) prayers were performed at more than 1,000 temples against Azaan in mosques.



The police have taken activists into custody who were all set to launch the Hanuman Chalisa chanting at a temple in Bengaluru.



It has beefed up the security throughout the state as the issue could trigger communal clashes.