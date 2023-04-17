Hanuman Jayanti violence in Sambalpur: 79 arrested; normalcy restored

Stating that the situation is continuously improving, the DGP said, "I hope, if it continues, we will remove curfew and bring normalcy in the city in next two days."



As some examinations were there in the town on Sunday, extra relaxation in curfew has been given to them. As per information available, the examinations are going smoothly. The curfew will be again relaxed when the examinees will come out from the exam halls, Bansal informed.



"We are continuing the process for identification of the persons who were involved in the violence and many people have been arrested. Further investigation is going on," he added.



The DGP made it clear that strict action will be taken against all those who are involved in the violence incidents.



He appealed to people not to remain in panic and cooperate with the district administration to bring normalcy in Sambalpur.