Harassment charges: Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on 20 July

The controversial IAS-probationary officer Dr Puja M.D. Khedkar is expected to meet the Pune Police on 20 July and record her statement pertaining to allegations of harassment levelled against the district collector, a top official said in Pune on Friday.

“We have issued a second summons to her seeking her presence to record her statement tomorrow (20 July). She has indicated that she will be coming here… We shall wait,” Pune commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar told IANS.

He said that Dr Khedkar was issued the first summons calling her on 18 July, but she failed to turn up, after which the second summons was served to her in Washim.

Kumar said that in case she does not turn up even on Saturday, then the Pune Police will examine the situation and take the appropriate measures.

Earlier this week, Dr Puja Khedkar had given a written complaint to the police with shocking claims of alleged harassment by the Pune Collector Suhas Diwate who had sought her transfer from Pune to Washim.

Following a series of unreasonable demands beyond her entitlement as IAS-PO, the assistant collector Dr Puja Khedkar was shunted from Pune to Washim Collectorate in the same designation.