Harassment of human rights defenders now alarmingly commonplace in India: Amnesty on Zubair's arrest

Calling on the Delhi Police to immediately and unconditionally release Zubair and end its "relentless harassment" of journalists, human rights defenders and activists, Patel said the Alt News co-founder's arrest is a clear violation of the right to freedom of expression, abuse of power by the authorities and sends a message that dissent is not tolerated in the country.



Zubair was arrested in connection with one of his recent tweets that had a questionable image with the purpose of deliberately insulting the god of a particular religion, according to police.



Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha alleged that the police did not any prior notice to Zubair, even though it is mandatory for the sections under which he has been arrested.