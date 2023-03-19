Hardline preacher Amritpal Singh on the run as Punjab launches major crackdown, 78 supporters arrested

Officials said the Union Home Ministry is "closely monitoring" the situation in Punjab in the wake of renewed activities of some Khalistani supporters.



The radical preacher is believed to be a close associate of UK-based Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Khanda, who is the person behind his meteoric rise, they said.



Khanda is a trusted lieutenant of the banned group Babbar Khalsa International's leader Paramjit Singh Pamma, who is involved in radicalising Sikh youths. The trio has been aiming to destabilising Punjab by ideologically indoctrinating Sikh youths with extremist views, they said.



In February this year, a man complained at Ajnala Police Station alleging he had been kidnapped and beaten by the associates of the radical preacher. An FIR was registered against Amritpal Singh and six of his associates. Police later arrested one Lovepreet Singh Toofan, a close associate of Amritpal, in the matter.



The arrest of Toofan prompted Amritpal to issue a warning to the police to revoke the case against him, and the matter turned ugly when hundreds of his supporters broke through police barricades and stormed the police complex, armed with automatic guns and sharp weapons.



Toofan was released under pressure but only after the police informed the court that they would be investigating the matter further.



Meanwhile, a group of Nihangs held a demonstration in Mohali in protest against the police crackdown against Amritpal Singh.



Carrying swords and sticks, the protesters, who were part of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, criticised police for its action against the self-styled Sikh preacher.



They also blocked a road near Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Mohali.



Following the protest, a heavy police force was deployed.



The morcha has been sitting at the Chandigarh-Mohali border and has been seeking release of Sikh prisoners.