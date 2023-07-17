Haridwar on high alert as water level in Ganga rises above warning level

The Haridwar District Magistrate has issued a high alert in the city as the water level in Ganga rose above the warning level of 293 metre after a sluice gate of the Bhimgoda barrage near Hari Ki Pauri was damaged, prompting authorities to alert people downstream to be vigilant on the ghats.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued red and orange alerts in Uttarakhand due to the rising water level of Ganga in Haridwar and incessant rainfall lashing several parts of the state.

According to the information received on the telephone from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), gate number 1 of the Bhimgoda barrage has been damaged due to which there is a strong possibility of increasing discharge of water downstream.