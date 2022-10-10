Harmanpreet Kaur becomes India's first winner of the ICC Women's Player of the Month award

"It was great to be nominated for the award, and to win it is an amazing feeling. To come out as winner when being nominated alongside Smriti and Nigar is very humbling. I have always taken immense pride in representing my country and achieving the historic ODI series win in England will remain a landmark moment for me in my career," said Harmanpreet on receiving the honour.



Despite not getting runs and desired results in T20I series in England at the start of the month, Harmanpreet was in imperious form during the subsequent ODI series which followed to bag Player of the Series award as the highest run-getter with 221 runs at an average of 221 and a strike rate of 103.27.



"The game of cricket is blessed to have some of the finest athletes on the sporting circuit and to be chosen the ICC Women's Player of the Month amongst them is a special recognition for me as an individual and the captain of the Indian cricket team," added Harmanpreet, who is currently captaining India in Women's Asia Cup in Bangladesh.