Haryana assembly says HC judge should probe school sexual assault case

The Haryana assembly on Friday recommended that a Punjab and Haryana High Court judge investigate the case where a government school principal in Jind district was accused of sexually harassing at least 50 girl students.

Regarding the heinous incident involving the principal of the government school in Uchana and the allegations exchanged in the house between deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and former education minister and Congress legislator Geeta Bhukkal, the leader of the house and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar clarified that the issue was not to cast aspersions on anyone.

All members of the house have unanimously agreed to scrutinise the teacher's postings in 2005, 2011, and 2023, as well as his conduct in schools during these periods, he said.

In response, speaker Gian Chand Gupta said a written request on behalf of the assembly would be sent, urging an investigation by a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.