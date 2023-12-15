Haryana assembly says HC judge should probe school sexual assault case
A government school principal in Jind district was accused in August of sexually harassing at least 50 girl students
The Haryana assembly on Friday recommended that a Punjab and Haryana High Court judge investigate the case where a government school principal in Jind district was accused of sexually harassing at least 50 girl students.
Regarding the heinous incident involving the principal of the government school in Uchana and the allegations exchanged in the house between deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and former education minister and Congress legislator Geeta Bhukkal, the leader of the house and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar clarified that the issue was not to cast aspersions on anyone.
All members of the house have unanimously agreed to scrutinise the teacher's postings in 2005, 2011, and 2023, as well as his conduct in schools during these periods, he said.
In response, speaker Gian Chand Gupta said a written request on behalf of the assembly would be sent, urging an investigation by a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Officials told IANS that the accused has been arrested, and a woman principal has been appointed at the school, along with the appointment of 16 new staff members.
The victim girls, in a five-page handwritten letter to the National Commission for Women on 31 August, had said the principal, with the help of a woman teacher, had been sexually harassing girl students, alleging that he had put up black window panes in his chamber.
"A woman teacher sends girls to meet the principal in his room. The principal touches the girls inappropriately and also talks in filthy language," one of the girls had said in the complaint.
