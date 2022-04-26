Haryana authorities demolish Banjara Market

Banjara Market, famous for affordable home decor, traditional handicrafts and furniture items, had come up illegally around 15 years ago on the state government's 25-acre land and despite several notices, the illegal occupiers were not vacating.



Estate officer-2 of HSVP (Gurugram) Jitender Kumar said that most of the shops and slums have been cleared and the remaining illegal encroachment will be cleared within two days.



The demolished area is part of the 25 acres of land where various projects from college to official accommodations for the Income Tax Department are proposed to be set up.



The market is located adjacent to an under-construction housing complex for judicial officers.