Haryana: BJP removes IT cell incharge for old tweet over Islam

The BJP on Thursday removed its Haryana IT cell incharge amid calls for his arrest over an old tweet allegedly against the Islam.



A statement issued by state BJP president O P Dhankar said Arun Yadav is being removed from the post with immediate effect but did not give any reason for it.



Yadav's tweet dates back to 2017 but went viral on social media now. Though no complaint has been filed against him so far, people are demanding his arrest online.