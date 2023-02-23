Haryana budget mere rhetoric, anti-farmer: Cong

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the budget presented by the BJP-JJP government in Haryana has left every section, particularly farmers, "empty handed" and was a mere rhetoric.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who holds the finance portfolio, presented a Rs 1.83 lakh crore budget for 2023-24. He announced several new initiatives while laying emphasis on various sectors, especially social, agriculture and youth and also proposed no fresh tax.

"The budget has left every section empty handed. The BJP-JJP government has reduced the budget to a mere rhetoric because what is said in the budget is never implemented on ground," the former chief minister said in a statement.