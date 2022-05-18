Haryana CM 'deliberately troubling' people of Delhi: DJB VC Sauarabh Bharadwaj on water shortage

"Haryana has been releasing less water in the Yamuna and the river has dried up. Khattar would have tried resolving the issue if he had the right intentions. It shows that he is deliberately troubling the people of Delhi," he added.



Bharadwaj said Khattar will have to bear the repercussions as a large number of people from Haryana living and working in Delhi are grappling with a shortage of water.



Khattar had on Tuesday accused the AAP government in Delhi of politicising the matter and presenting false data.



"It is unfortunate that they are telling lies, doing politics on the issue and presenting false figures. The fact is that they are being given water as per their share. They are being given 1,050 cusecs of water," the Haryana CM had said.



Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain had on Tuesday said water supply in the city has reduced by 6-7 percent with the Haryana government failing to provide Delhi its share of raw water despite the Supreme Court's order.



"Adequate supply of water is a fundamental right of the people of Delhi and the Haryana government is depriving the people of their rights by obstructing water supply," he had said.