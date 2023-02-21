Haryana: Congress MLAs march to Assembly over old pension scheme

"About two lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. Amid all scams and paper leaks, even in the isolated recruitments, people from other states are being selected instead of those from Haryana," he said.



Citing the example of the latest recruitment of technical lecturers, Hooda said out of 157 general category candidates, about 100 from other states were selected.



"While all state governments give priority to the natives in recruitments, the BJP-JJP government in Haryana is sometimes giving preference to people from other states. In such a situation, where would the youth of Haryana go," Hooda asked.