Haryana Diary: A tale of two elections

One of the first projects undertaken by Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister of Haryana was the ‘revival and restoration’ of the mythical river Saraswati, said to have disappeared in Vedic times.

The state government established the Saraswati Heritage Development Board in 2015 amidst much fanfare. Crores were spent on publicising the project but nine years later, there is only a dirty stream to show for it.

Whatever happened, ask the people of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal, three of the six districts through which this glorious river flows. Examples abound of the Khattar government’s inability to deliver on promises.

One such is the ‘family ID’ programme to weed out duplication in welfare schemes. Poor implementation and supervision led to half a million senior pensioners being struck off the list of beneficiaries. A million families were arbitrarily dropped from the list of ration-card holders.

Ram Prakash from Lakhan Majra complains that despite all efforts—and a few bribes—he failed to restore his wife’s name to the list of old-age pensioners. While thousands of poor widows found their names deleted from the BPL (below poverty line) list, a police department employee found his name on it.

Several instances came to light of the deceased continuing to receive pensions and foodgrains. Meanwhile, hundreds of people declared dead marched to the chief minister’s office and residence to prove otherwise. The former president of AAP in Haryana, Naveen Jaihind, claims that to his knowledge at least 15,000 senior citizens have been deprived of their pension because they are shown as ‘dead’. In just one village of Chhichhrana in Panipat, he found 70 such examples.

Inflation and unemployment are as much top of mind as the catastrophic scheme of hiring soldiers on contract. Gurmel Singh from Naraingarh claims that a majority of the youth from his village used to join the army earlier.