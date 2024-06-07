Haryana reducing water flow to Delhi, says Atishi
Delhi water minister will visit the Wazirabad barrage at 11 am to assess the situation
Delhi water minister Atishi on Friday, 7 June, accused the Haryana government of reducing water flow to the national capital in the last three days.
Her remarks come a day after the Supreme Court directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital, and asked Haryana to facilitate its flow. The apex court also said there should be no politics over water.
Delhi has been grappling with a water crisis this summer.
"....Hon'ble Supreme Court is trying to resolve Delhi's water crisis, but Haryana is conspiring against the people of Delhi. While the case was being heard in Supreme Court, Haryana has been steadily reducing the water being released to Delhi in the last 3 days...." Atishi said on X.
The minister will visit the Wazirabad barrage at 11 am to assess the water situation.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release surplus water on 7 June so that it reaches the national capital "uninterruptedly" and is made available to the Delhiites for drinking purposes.
A bench headed by justice P.K. Mishra said, "We direct that Himachal Pradesh shall release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it on Friday so that the water reaches Hathni Kund barrage and reaches Delhi through Wazirabad. As and when surplus water is released with prior information by the state of Himachal Pradesh, the state of Haryana shall facilitate the flow of surplus water so released."
