Haryana releasing over 1,049 cusecs water to Delhi: Manohar Lal Khattar

The Chief Minister said whenever the Delhi Jal Board knocked the Supreme Court or the high court's door, it has always been proved that Haryana is releasing more than 1,049 cusecs of water from the Munak headworks for Delhi against its share of 719 cusecs.



"We are providing the Yamuna water to Delhi as per the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) allocation existing on this date.



"Haryana has been supplying water to the Haiderpur, Nangloi, Chandrawal and Wazirabad treatment plants in Delhi," he said.



He said on February 29, 1996, the apex court had directed Haryana to provide an additional 330 cusecs of water per day to Delhi. Earlier, Delhi's share in water was 719 cusecs per day. In compliance with these orders, Delhi is being given 1,049 cusecs water every day.



"The Delhi government is now lying on the issue of water, which is very unfortunate," said Khattar.



"Time and again we have clarified that Delhi is getting its legitimate share. The Delhi government should understand that it is not the responsibility of Haryana alone to meet their drinking water requirement. Like us they too can also plan on formulating water management schemes," he added.