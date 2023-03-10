Haryana: Sarpanches vow to continue agitation against Khattar govt over e-tendering

The group is also demanding that toll taxes be waived for sarpanches. Among other demands, the sarpanches sought the right to write the annual confidential reports of employees of all the departments working in the gram panchayats.



The association further demanded that should there be a deficiency in any development work done in a village, action would be taken against the officers concerned and not the sarpanch.



It should be made mandatory to take certificate of completion from sarpanches for all works done by the government in the gram panchayats and sarpanches should have a role in all the works, it said.



Recently, police had "lathicharged" several village heads who had gathered in Panchkula to protest against the Haryana government's e-tender policy as they tried to break barricades and march towards the chief minister's residence.



Main opposition Congress has been opposing the e-tendering in development works in rural areas.