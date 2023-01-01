Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh booked for sexual harassment

Chandigarh Police have booked Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh on charges of sexual harassment and wrongful confinement on the complaint of a woman coach, police said on Sunday.



The FIR against the BJP leader, who is also a former Indian hockey team captain, was filed on Saturday, they said.



"In the matter of complaint made by a lady coach of Haryana against Sports Minister Haryana, a case FIR dated 31.12.2022 under Sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, 506 of the IPC has been registered at Police Station Sector 26, Chandigarh, and is being investigated," a police spokesperson said.