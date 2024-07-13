Haryana: The BJP’s (mis)deeds come home to roost

Winning the Haryana Assembly election later this year will be as crucial, if not more, for the BJP as for the Opposition. Besides fighting a 10-year anti-incumbency, there are other odds the BJP has to overcome.

For one, there is resentment over the influx of leaders from other parties. Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, former Independent MLA Ranjit Chautala and Aam Aadmi Party leader and ex-Congressman Ashok Tanwar switched to the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections and were given tickets to contest within days of joining.

BJP workers are also sore over the inclusion of former Congress leader from Bhiwani, Kiran Choudhry, and her daughter Shruti. (The buzz is that Kiran has been promised a Rajya Sabha seat and her daughter a ticket to contest for the Assembly.) Yet more leaders are expected to join the party as the Assembly election (scheduled for October) draws closer. As they bring along their own trusted teams, old party faithfuls feel overshadowed and under-appreciated.

Satish Punia, BJP leader in charge of the state, defends the influx by saying this is how parties grow: “We cannot shut our door to them”. Besides, he adds, once they join, they are no longer outsiders. Punia points to current chief minister Nayab Singh Saini rising from the ranks to become the chief minister as proof that the party does not discriminate against faithful insiders.

While the BJP replaced the chief minister in March this year to fight anti-incumbency and got former CM Manohar Lal Khattar elected to the Lok Sabha and made a Union minister, Saini is struggling to fill his predecessor’s shoes. Khattar is still widely seen as the de facto chief minister. With Saini reportedly telling senior bureaucrats to clear tricky administrative issues with Khattar first, there is a sense of drift.

Ministers are pulling in different directions, with former high-profile home minister Anil Vij sulking after the portfolio was taken away from him. Law and order in the state is also proving to be a challenge, with more frequent incidents of shooting, abductions and ransom calls to traders.