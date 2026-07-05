Haryana: Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters killed in encounter
Operation left a constable seriously injured, while four other policemen were saved by their bulletproof jackets
Two alleged sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, each carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, were killed in a fierce encounter with a joint team of the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) and the Delhi Police Special Cell near the Balaur bypass in Bahadurgarh on Sunday, officials said.
The operation left one police constable seriously injured, while four other personnel narrowly escaped death after bullets fired by the accused struck their bulletproof jackets.
According to police, the encounter was launched following specific intelligence that the two wanted criminals were planning to execute a major crime in Bahadurgarh. Acting swiftly, teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Bahadurgarh unit of the Haryana STF laid a trap near the Balaur bypass.
As the suspects reached the spot, they allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on the police team, triggering a gun battle that lasted several minutes. Officials said 12 to 13 rounds were exchanged before the two accused were neutralised.
The deceased were identified as Pravesh, a resident of Tibba Danasher in Hisar district, and Himanshu, from Jakhod Khera village in Hisar. Both were allegedly active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each.
Police said the duo were the prime accused in the murder of a gym owner in Hansi last month and had remained on the run since the killing. Investigators believe they were involved in multiple organised crime activities linked to the Bishnoi syndicate.
During the exchange of fire, a constable sustained serious injuries and was initially treated before being referred to a higher medical centre. Four other policemen also came under heavy fire but escaped unharmed as the bullets hit their protective gear.
Confirming the operation, Haryana STF superintendent of police Vikrant Bhushan said the two slain men were wanted in the Hansi gym owner murder case and had been under the radar of law enforcement agencies for several weeks.
Senior police officers rushed to the encounter site after the operation, and the area was sealed for forensic examination. Police said a detailed investigation is underway, with information on the weapons recovered and the accused's criminal history expected to be shared during a press briefing later in the day.
With IANS inputs