Haryana: Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters killed in encounter

Two alleged sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, each carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, were killed in a fierce encounter with a joint team of the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) and the Delhi Police Special Cell near the Balaur bypass in Bahadurgarh on Sunday, officials said.

The operation left one police constable seriously injured, while four other personnel narrowly escaped death after bullets fired by the accused struck their bulletproof jackets.

According to police, the encounter was launched following specific intelligence that the two wanted criminals were planning to execute a major crime in Bahadurgarh. Acting swiftly, teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Bahadurgarh unit of the Haryana STF laid a trap near the Balaur bypass.

As the suspects reached the spot, they allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on the police team, triggering a gun battle that lasted several minutes. Officials said 12 to 13 rounds were exchanged before the two accused were neutralised.