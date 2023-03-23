Haryana woman who harboured Amritpal, his associate nabbed: Police

"We have nabbed the woman, Baljit Kaur, who harboured Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Shahabad on Sunday. The woman has been handed over to Punjab Police," Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria told PTI over phone.



Last month, Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of the radical preacher's aides.



Last week, Punjab Police launched a crackdown against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.



Amritpal Singh, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.