Has rape become normalised in India?

Seven men have been accused of brutally gang raping a Spanish tourist in the Dumka district of the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand. The 28-year-old vlogger and her 64-year-old husband have been traveling the world on their motorcycles for several years.

The attack took place on March 1 around 300 km (186 miles) from the state capital Ranchi, where the couple was spending the night in a tent, police said. They had decided to camp in the town since they found no hotels to stay at overnight.

"They raped me, they took turns while some watched and they stayed like that for about two hours," the woman, who has joint Brazilian-Spanish nationality, told Spanish TV channel Antena 3.

The couple had travelled to several parts of Asia on their motorbikes before arriving in India a few months ago.