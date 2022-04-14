Hate speech: No specific words against any community uttered during Delhi event, police tells SC

We must practice tolerance to the views of others. Intolerance is as much dangerous to democracy as to the person himself. That the petitioner is trying to draw an incorrect and absurd inference by isolated passages disregarding the main theme and its message, it said, adding that the petition, so far it relates to the alleged incident at Delhi, is devoid of any merit and ought to be dismissed with cost.



The affidavit further said the petitioners did not choose to follow any of the legally established mechanism for registration of a criminal case and had directly approached the apex court.



This court must deprecate and discourage such practices, else it will open up the floodgates before this court, which is already overburdened, it said.



Ali, who is one of the petitioners in the apex court, said their contentions are "not baseless".



"We stand by what we have said in our petition. The matter is before the Supreme Court. We will file an appropriate response before the court," he told PTI.



The apex court had on Wednesday asked the Uttarakhand government to file a status report after the state had said that four FIRs have been registered in connection with the alleged hate speeches made in December last year during an event in Haridwar.



The top court has listed the plea for hearing on April 22.



The apex court had on January 12 issued notice on the plea which has sought direction to ensure investigation and action against those who allegedly made hate speeches during two events held in Haridwar and the national capital.



It had asked the Centre, the Delhi Police and the Uttarakhand Police to respond to the petition.



The plea, which specifically referred to the "hate speeches" delivered between the "17th and 19th of December 2021 at Haridwar and Delhi", has also sought compliance of the apex court's guidelines to deal with such speeches.



One event was organised in Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand and the other in Delhi by 'Hindu Yuva Vahini' allegedly "calling for genocide of members" of a community, it has said.



The Uttarakhand Police had filed an FIR on December 23 last year under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against some persons including Sant Dharamdas Maharaj, Sadhvi Annapoorna alias Pooja Shakun Pandey, Yati Narsinghanand and Sagar Sindhu Maharaj.



A similar complaint was filed with the Delhi Police for the second event organised in the national capital.



The plea has alleged that no effective steps have been taken by the Uttarakhand and the Delhi Police.