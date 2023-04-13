Hate speech: Right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani granted bail by Gujarat court

Right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani, who was arrested for allegedly delivering a 'hate speech' that caused a communal clash in the Una town of Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, was on Thursday granted bail by a sessions court.

Una Additional District and Sessions Judge Rekha Asodiya granted bail to Jamnagar-resident Kajal Hindustani on certain conditions, including remaining present at a police station near her residence twice every month till the chargesheet is filed.

The court also imposed a condition that, except for appearing for hearings, she will not enter Gir Somnath district until the trial is over.

Moreover, the court also took an assurance from the accused that she will not influence or intimidate the complainant or witnesses while out on bail.