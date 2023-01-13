Hate speeches: SC takes note of 'no palpable progress' in probe, seeks report from Delhi Police

"No palpable progress" has been made by the Delhi Police in the investigation into cases of hate speeches made at religious assemblies in the national capital in 2021, the Supreme Court noted on Friday while seeking a report from the police officer probing the matters.



The incident pertained to December, 2021 and the FIR in the case was lodged on May 4, last year, the top court said, adding, "Why do you need five months for lodging an FIR? How many arrests have been made?"



A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said "there was no palpable progress made in the investigation."



The bench then asked Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj to file an affidavit within two weeks of the Investigating Officer (IO) of the Delhi Police giving details of the progress made so far in the investigation of the case.