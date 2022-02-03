Hate speeches: Speakers must be punished, Uttarakhand's Dharma Sansad no exception, says RSS leader

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar has condemned the alleged hate speeches against minorities at a recent Dharma Sansad in Haridwar and said all those who make provocative and divisive remarks should be punished as per law without any exception.

In an interview with PTI, he termed the politics of hate as corruption and called all political parties and their leaders to should refrain from indulging in hate-mongering and pitting one section of the society against the other.

Instead of making provocative and divisive remarks against any community, caste or group, they should practice politics of brotherhood and development in the best interest of the country and its people, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) national executive member said.

Any kind of hate speech is condemnable. All hate speeches must be condemned and punished as per law. Nobody should be treated as an exception, he said when asked for his view on the alleged hate speeches delivered at a Dharma Sansad in Uttarakhand's Haridwar and a similar event in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur recently.