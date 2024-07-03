Hathras stampede: FIR registered against organisers; death toll reaches 121

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, 3 July registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation in Hathras where 121 people died following a stampede.

'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the first information report (FIR) filed at the Sikandara Rao police station late Tuesday, 2 July, a senior officer told PTI.

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), the officer said.

Officials have put the death toll at 121. At least 108 of them women and seven children. The victims were part of the crowd of thousands that had gathered near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area for the 'satsang' by religious preacher Bhole Baba.

The stampede took place at around 3.30 pm when Baba was leaving the venue.