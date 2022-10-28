Have been told that I will bat up the order when need be: Axar Patel

Ravindra Jadeja's void is difficult to fill but the Indian team management has asked Axar Patel to be mentally ready as he would be asked to bat in the top six as and when required.

With India's top six comprising of all right handers and Rishabh Pant not currently in the mix, the need for a left-hand batter to upset the rhythm of opposition is paramount.

Axar was sent at No.5 against Pakistan but the move didn't pay off as he was run out for one.

"They (Pakistan) had left-arm spinner Nawaz and leg-spinner Shadab so it was important to send a left-hander and I was asked to go," Axar, who had a good performance against the Netherlands, told media persons in the mixed zone.

"Since our top six are right handers, I have been told by management that if need be I will be promoted in the middle overs and I should be ready for that. That role is already assigned and I have performed in practice games," said the Gujarat all-rounder.