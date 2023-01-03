Have not taken any stand on new forest conservation rules: National ST body chief

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has not taken any stand on the new forest conservation rules and a dialogue with the Union Environment Ministry on the matter will continue, its Chairman Harsh Chouhan said on Tuesday.

"The commission is a constitutional body having the powers of a civil court. We are not a political entity and have taken any stand (on the new forest conservation rules). The NCST's objective is to evaluate policies and inform the government about any violations of tribal rights through the President," Chouhan told PTI. The commission had written to the Environment ministry last September, saying the Forest Conservation Rules, 2022, would have "serious" impacts on the rights of Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers (OTFDs). The NCST had rued that the ministry did not consult it on such an important amendment and asked Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to keep the rules in abeyance.