Have ordered listing of PIL seeking probe into Hathras stampede, says CJI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 9 July, said that a date of hearing has been accorded to a PIL seeking a probe into the Hathras stampede that left 121 dead.

"I have ordered listing of the plea yesterday itself," Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said when PIL petitioner and advocate Vishal Tiwari mentioned his petition for urgent hearing.

The PIL sought the appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to probe the stampede.