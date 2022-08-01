'Have to look at human side of justice..', SC asks Centre to allow disability pension to soldier

Justice Chandrachud told the Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, representing the central government: "We judges are also humans. When we see coffins being carried you know...". Divan submitted before the bench that the respondent is not entitled to the pension, as alcohol dependency is a serious disciplinary issue in the armed forces.



The bench asked Divan to try and carve an exception for the concerned soldier and apply a broader perspective with respect to the family. "He served in Kargil...He got pension... See, he has a family. Sometimes you have to look at the human side of justice. Create a small exception for this man. You seek instructions," the bench told Divan. After hearing arguments, the bench adjourned the matter, while asking Divan to get instructions.



During the hearing, the bench pointed at the instance where two pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were killed after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district last week.